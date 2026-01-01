Memos is a self-hosted note-taking app built around a simple timeline that removes the friction of traditional note tools â€” no titles, no folders, just type and save. It supports Markdown formatting, hashtag organisation, image attachments, full-text search, and multi-user access from a single lightweight container backed by SQLite.

Running Memos on your own VPS means your notes never touch a third-party server, subscription fees are eliminated, and your entire captured knowledge base remains accessible indefinitely without the risk of service shutdowns that affect commercial note-taking platforms.