GeoServer is an open-source Java server that lets you publish, share, and edit geospatial data using open OGC standards. It reads vector and raster sources from PostGIS, Shapefiles, GeoTIFF, and dozens of other formats, then exposes them through Web Map Service, Web Feature Service, Web Coverage Service, and Web Processing Service endpoints that any GIS client or web mapping library can consume.

Self-hosting GeoServer on your own VPS keeps proprietary datasets, layer styles, and access rules inside infrastructure you control, with no per-layer fees and no upload limits. A browser-based admin console lets you add stores, configure layers, and tune caching without touching XML, while the persistent data directory survives container restarts and upgrades.