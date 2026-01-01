Deploy CommaFeed in one click installation.
Self-hosted personal RSS reader inspired by Google Reader, with keyboard shortcuts, mobile apps, and a clean three-pane layout.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with CommaFeed
CommaFeed is a fast, lightweight personal RSS reader explicitly modelled on the original Google Reader UI — three-pane layout, keyboard shortcuts, instant feed marking, OPML import/export, and a focus on speed over feature bloat. It is written in Java/Quarkus, runs as a single self-contained binary, and stores everything in an embedded H2 database, so the entire deployment is one container plus one volume.
Self-hosting CommaFeed on your VPS keeps your subscriptions, read state, and starred articles on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a SaaS feed reader. Native Android and iOS apps connect directly to your instance via the API, OPML lets you migrate freely between feed readers, and the built-in scheduler refreshes feeds in the background without external workers.
Key features of CommaFeed
Google Reader UI
Three-pane layout with feeds list, entry list, and reading view — plus full keyboard shortcuts (j/k/v/m) for fast navigation that long-time RSS users instantly recognise.
OPML import/export
Migrate your subscriptions in and out via standard OPML, so you keep ownership of your reading habits and can switch readers any time.
Native mobile apps
Free Android and iOS companion apps connect to your self-hosted instance via the API for reading on the go without exposing data to a third party.
Embedded H2 database
Single-file H2 database needs no separate database server — back up your reader by copying one folder, restore by putting it back.
Background feed refresh
Built-in scheduler refreshes thousands of feeds in the background with adaptive intervals, no Celery or external workers required.
Why run CommaFeed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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