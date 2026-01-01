Moodist is an open-source ambient sound mixer that lets you layer curated soundscapes to create the perfect audio environment for focus, relaxation, or creative work. With 84 carefully selected sounds â€” from rain and forest ambience to coffee shop noise and white noise variants â€” you can build custom mixes tailored to your mood or task and save them as presets to reapply later.

Beyond sound mixing, Moodist bundles a suite of productivity tools directly in the interface: a Pomodoro timer, countdown timer, breathing exercises, task list, and notepad. Mixes can be shared via URL so colleagues or mates can tune in to the same soundscape. Self-hosting gives you a private, always-available instance on your own VPS without depending on a third-party service.