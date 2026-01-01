Up to 70% off for AirTrail

Deploy AirTrail in one click installation.

Open-source personal flight journal to log, visualise, and analyse your aviation journeys on an interactive world map.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
A$ 9.99 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy AirTrail in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for AirTrail

67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 239.76 (regular price A$ 719.76). Renews at A$ 18.49/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 323.76 (regular price A$ 904.56). Renews at A$ 23.09/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 479.76 (regular price A$ 1,586.16). Renews at A$ 44.59/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 959.76 (regular price A$ 2,730.96). Renews at A$ 76.89/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 239.76 (regular price A$ 719.76). Renews at A$ 18.49/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 323.76 (regular price A$ 904.56). Renews at A$ 23.09/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 479.76 (regular price A$ 1,586.16). Renews at A$ 44.59/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 959.76 (regular price A$ 2,730.96). Renews at A$ 76.89/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with AirTrail

AirTrail is an open-source personal flight tracking web app that lets you record every flight, visualise your routes on an interactive world map, and explore statistics about your travel history. It supports importing flight data from popular services like MyFlightRadar24, Flighty, App in the Air, TripIt, and JetLog, making it easy to build a complete log from day one. Multi-user support lets each household member maintain a separate private flight journal on the same instance.

Self-hosting AirTrail on your own VPS keeps your travel history private and fully under your control, with no subscription fees and no third-party service retaining your data. The first user to register automatically receives owner-level access.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of AirTrail

Interactive World Map

See every flight plotted on a world map with route lines connecting each origin and destination you have visited.

Flight History Imports

Import existing logs from MyFlightRadar24, Flighty, App in the Air, TripIt, JetLog, and byAir to populate your history immediately.

Travel Statistics

Explore totals and breakdowns across distance flown, countries visited, airports used, airlines, and time spent in the air.

Multi-user Support

Share one AirTrail instance with family or travel mates — each user maintains their own private flight log and stats.

Public Flight Sharing

Generate a shareable link so others can browse your interactive flight map without needing an account.

Why run AirTrail on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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