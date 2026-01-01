Up to 70% off for Bar Assistant

Deploy Bar Assistant in one click installation.

Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager that tracks your bar inventory and tells you exactly which drinks you can make right now.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
A$ 9.99 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Bar Assistant in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Bar Assistant

67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 239.76 (regular price A$ 719.76). Renews at A$ 18.49/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 323.76 (regular price A$ 904.56). Renews at A$ 23.09/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 479.76 (regular price A$ 1,586.16). Renews at A$ 44.59/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 959.76 (regular price A$ 2,730.96). Renews at A$ 76.89/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 239.76 (regular price A$ 719.76). Renews at A$ 18.49/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 323.76 (regular price A$ 904.56). Renews at A$ 23.09/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 479.76 (regular price A$ 1,586.16). Renews at A$ 44.59/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 959.76 (regular price A$ 2,730.96). Renews at A$ 76.89/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Bar Assistant

Bar Assistant is a self-hosted web application for cocktail enthusiasts and home bartenders who want to manage their ingredient shelf and discover recipes based on what they actually have on hand. It goes beyond a simple recipe book by intelligently accounting for ingredient substitutes, optional components, and parent-child ingredient relationships — maximizing the number of cocktails you can make from your current inventory without a trip to the shops.

This template bundles the Salt Rim web interface, the Bar Assistant API server, Meilisearch for instant full-text search across your recipe collection, and Redis for caching. Self-hosting means your personal recipe notes, custom cocktail creations, and ingredient inventory remain on your own server rather than locked inside a third-party app.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Bar Assistant

Ingredient shelf matching

Tell Bar Assistant what you have in your cabinet and it instantly shows which cocktails you can make, including smart matches using ingredient substitutes.

Fast full-text search

Meilisearch powers instant search across recipes, filtering by preparation method, ABV, glass type, tags, and more so you find the right drink immediately.

Recipe import

Scrape recipes directly from cocktail websites or create your own, then organise them into themed collections for different occasions or seasons.

Multi-user permissions

Admin, moderator, general, and guest roles let you run a shared bar for mates or a team without giving everyone the same level of access.

Flexible export formats

Export recipes as JSON, YAML, XML, Markdown, or print-ready pages so your collection is never locked into a single format or platform.

Why run Bar Assistant on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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