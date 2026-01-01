eXeLearning is an AGPL-licensed authoring environment used by educators and instructional designers to build interactive learning content without writing code. Backed by the Spanish Ministry of Education and a network of regional administrations, it focuses on producing standards-based resources that work in any Learning Management System.

Self-hosting eXeLearning on your VPS keeps course materials, student-facing exports, and authoring credentials entirely on your own infrastructure. Teams can collaborate in real time, publish exports to Moodle or any LMS, and avoid the licensing limits and data-residency concerns of cloud authoring services.