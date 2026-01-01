Up to 70% off for Beszel Agent

Deploy Beszel Agent in one click installation.

Lightweight monitoring agent that collects server and container metrics for your Beszel hub.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
A$ 9.99 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Beszel Agent in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Beszel Agent

67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 239.76 (regular price A$ 719.76). Renews at A$ 18.49/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 323.76 (regular price A$ 904.56). Renews at A$ 23.09/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 479.76 (regular price A$ 1,586.16). Renews at A$ 44.59/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 959.76 (regular price A$ 2,730.96). Renews at A$ 76.89/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 239.76 (regular price A$ 719.76). Renews at A$ 18.49/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 323.76 (regular price A$ 904.56). Renews at A$ 23.09/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 479.76 (regular price A$ 1,586.16). Renews at A$ 44.59/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 959.76 (regular price A$ 2,730.96). Renews at A$ 76.89/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Beszel Agent

Beszel Agent is the data-collection component of the Beszel monitoring platform. Installed on each server you want to observe, it continuously gathers CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics alongside Docker container statistics, then forwards them securely to a central Beszel hub for aggregation and alerting.

The agent is deliberately minimal — it consumes negligible resources while providing comprehensive visibility into system health. Communication with the hub is secured by token authentication, and Docker socket access gives it full container-level insight without requiring elevated host privileges beyond that socket mount.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Beszel Agent

Real-Time System Metrics

Continuously tracks CPU, memory, disk, and network usage so your Beszel hub always has an up-to-date picture of server health.

Container-Level Monitoring

Reads from the Docker socket to report per-container resource consumption, helping you pinpoint which workloads are driving load.

Minimal Resource Footprint

Designed to run quietly in the background without measurable impact on application performance or available system resources.

Secure Hub Communication

Token-authenticated connections to the Beszel hub prevent unauthorised metric ingestion and keep your monitoring data private.

Why run Beszel Agent on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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