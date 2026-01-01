Cassandra Reaper is the de facto open-source tool for orchestrating Apache Cassandra repairs across single-datacenter and multi-site clusters. Originally created at Spotify and maintained by The Last Pickle, Reaper segments large repairs into manageable units, runs them opportunistically across nodes, and resumes safely after failures — replacing fragile cron-driven nodetool scripts with a stateful, observable workflow.

Self-hosting Reaper on your VPS gives operators a dedicated control plane with a web UI, REST API, and metrics endpoint. This deployment bundles an Apache Cassandra node so you can connect, schedule, and exercise repairs immediately, then register additional production clusters via JMX as needed.