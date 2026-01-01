Up to 70% off for Cassandra Reaper

Deploy Cassandra Reaper in a one-click installation.

Centralized repair scheduler and web UI for keeping Apache Cassandra clusters healthy and consistent.

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A$ 9.99 /mo
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Deploy Cassandra Reaper in a one-click installation.

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67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
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Renews at A$ 18.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
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Renews at A$ 23.09/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
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Renews at A$ 44.59/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
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Renews at A$ 76.89/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 18.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 23.09/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 44.59/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 76.89/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Cassandra Reaper

Cassandra Reaper is the de facto open-source tool for orchestrating Apache Cassandra repairs across single-datacenter and multi-site clusters. Originally created at Spotify and maintained by The Last Pickle, Reaper segments large repairs into manageable units, runs them opportunistically across nodes, and resumes safely after failures — replacing fragile cron-driven nodetool scripts with a stateful, observable workflow.

Self-hosting Reaper on your VPS gives operators a dedicated control plane with a web UI, REST API, and metrics endpoint. This deployment bundles an Apache Cassandra node so you can connect, schedule, and exercise repairs immediately, then register additional production clusters via JMX as needed.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Cassandra Reaper

Segmented repairs

Split repairs into small ranges and run them opportunistically across nodes to avoid overloading the cluster.

Repair scheduling

Schedule recurring repairs per keyspace with configurable intensity, parallelism, and segment counts.

Multi-cluster control

Register and manage repairs for multiple Cassandra clusters from a single web UI and REST API.

Pause and resume

Stateful repair runs can be paused, resumed, and recovered after restarts without losing progress.

Metrics and observability

Built-in Dropwizard metrics expose repair progress, segment status, and JMX cluster health for monitoring.

Why run Cassandra Reaper on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

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Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

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Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

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Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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