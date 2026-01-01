Deploy Redis Commander in one click installation.
Web-based Redis management UI for browsing keys, editing values, and monitoring a Redis database from any browser.
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What you can build with Redis Commander
Redis Commander is a lightweight, open-source web interface for managing Redis databases. It provides a tree-style browser for navigating keyspaces, inline editors for strings, hashes, lists, sets, and sorted sets, and a built-in command console for running arbitrary Redis commands. Server statistics â€” memory usage, connected clients, hit rates â€” are visible at a glance on the dashboard.
This deployment bundles Redis Commander with a Redis 7 instance, so you get a fully working key-value store and its management UI in a single stack. HTTP basic auth protects the web interface from unauthorized access, and the Redis instance is secured with a generated password so it is not exposed without credentials.
Key features of Redis Commander
Key Browser
Navigate your entire Redis keyspace in a tree view, search by pattern, and inspect or edit any value directly in the browser without writing Redis commands.
All Data Types
View and edit strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, and streams with type-aware editors that display data in a structured, readable format.
Command Console
Execute arbitrary Redis commands from the built-in console and see the response immediately â€” useful for debugging, administration, and one-off data operations.
Server Statistics
The dashboard shows real-time Redis server metrics including memory consumption, keyspace hit/miss rates, connected clients, and uptime at a glance.
HTTP Basic Auth
The web interface is protected by username and password authentication, preventing unauthorised access to your Redis data through the browser UI.
Why run Redis Commander on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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