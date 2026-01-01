Kaneo is a self-hosted project management application that focuses on providing what teams need without unnecessary complexity. It organises work through projects, tasks, and kanban boards, with real-time collaboration via WebSocket connections so team members see updates without refreshing the page.

Unlike enterprise project management tools that add layers of rarely-used features, Kaneo is built around a minimal interface. It integrates with GitHub repositories to link code changes to project tasks, and supports GitHub OAuth so teams can authenticate with existing developer accounts. All project data is stored in a PostgreSQL database on your own infrastructure.