Deploy GIMP in one click installation.
Professional open-source image editor accessible from any browser via a remote desktop interface.
Choose a VPS plan for GIMP
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GIMP
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a free, open-source raster graphics editor with a feature set comparable to commercial tools. It handles photo retouching, colour correction, layer-based compositing, digital painting, and graphic design in a single application. This template runs GIMP in a browser-accessible desktop via KasmVNC, so your full editing environment is reachable from any device without installing anything locally.
Hosting GIMP on a VPS means your custom brushes, scripts, and project files are always available from any machine. Dedicated CPU and RAM resources handle large canvases and batch export jobs that would strain a low-spec local device.
Key features of GIMP
Browser-based access
Access a full GIMP workspace from any modern browser via KasmVNC â€” no local installation required on any device.
Advanced retouching tools
Professional photo retouching, colour correction, tone mapping, and healing tools for photographers and designers.
Layer compositing
Layer-based editing with masks, blend modes, and grouping for complex image compositions.
Scripting automation
Script-Fu and Python-Fu scripting automate repetitive tasks and enable batch processing of large image sets.
Broad format support
Open, edit, and export hundreds of file formats including PSD, TIFF, WebP, and RAW without conversion tools.
Why run GIMP on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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