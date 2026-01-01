Duplicati is a free, open-source backup client that encrypts data with AES-256 before sending incremental, deduplicated, and compressed backups to more than 20 storage backends â€” including Amazon S3, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Backblaze B2, and standard protocols like SFTP and WebDAV. Because everything is encrypted client-side, your data remains private even when stored on third-party cloud services.

A clean web interface makes it straightforward to configure backup jobs, set retention policies, verify backup integrity, and monitor scheduled runs. Block-level deduplication and compression keep storage costs low even for large data sets. Self-hosting Duplicati on a VPS gives you a reliable, always-on backup engine that runs scheduled jobs consistently without depending on a personal computer being powered on.