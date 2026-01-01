Kavita is a feature-rich self-hosted digital library manager supporting CBZ, CBR, EPUB, PDF, and all the main comic and ebook formats. It automatically scans and catalogues your media with automatic metadata extraction, and provides dedicated reader interfaces optimised for each content type â€” including dual-page comic spreads, right-to-left manga flow, and Webtoon continuous scroll.

Hosting Kavita on your own VPS makes your whole collection available 24/7 from any device without relying on home hardware uptime. Multi-user support with role-based permissions lets families share a library with age-appropriate access controls, while OPDS support means any compatible reading app can connect to your server.