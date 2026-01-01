PrivateGPT is an open-source RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) platform for querying your own documents using local large language models. Upload files and ask questions against them — the system retrieves the most relevant passages and uses a local LLM to generate accurate, cited answers without sending any data to external APIs or cloud services.

This deployment uses Ollama to run inference entirely on CPU, making it practical on any VPS without a GPU. On first launch, Ollama automatically downloads Llama 3.1 8B and a text embedding model — no HuggingFace account or API key required. Subsequent starts are fast. Self-hosting keeps your documents, queries, and conversation history on infrastructure you fully control.