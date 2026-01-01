Littlelink-Server is a lightweight, open-source, stateless link-in-bio service built as a self-hosted alternative to Linktree. It renders a single landing page that aggregates all your important links - social profiles, content channels, email, donation pages - behind one short URL you can put in any bio.

Because the entire page is generated from environment variables, there is no database, no admin panel, and no per-user pricing. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps visitor traffic, branding, and analytics on infrastructure you control, with full ownership of the domain and zero data shared with a third-party platform.