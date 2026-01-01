Pingvin Share is a modern, self-hosted file sharing platform that gives you a privacy-respecting alternative to WeTransfer, Dropbox Transfer, and Firefox Send. Share files of any size through secure, time-limited links with configurable expiration dates, visitor limits, and password protection â€” all without uploading to third-party servers.

Self-hosting on your VPS means no file size caps imposed by subscription tiers, no risk of content being scanned or deleted, and full compliance with data residency requirements. Reverse share links let others upload directly to you, and OIDC and LDAP integration supports enterprise authentication workflows out of the box.