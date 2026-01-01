Owncast is a free, open-source self-hosted live streaming and chat server that puts you in full control of your broadcasts. It replaces commercial platforms like Twitch or YouTube Live with your own dedicated stream, where you set the rules, own the audience relationship, and keep all content and viewer data on your own server.

Compatible with standard RTMP broadcasting software like OBS, Streamlabs, and XSplit, Owncast works with the tools streamers already know. It also integrates with the Fediverse via ActivityPub, letting users on Mastodon and other decentralised platforms follow and receive notifications when you go live â€” without requiring them to create an account on your site.