Up to 70% off for nopCommerce

Deploy nopCommerce in one click installation.

Open-source ASP.NET e-commerce platform powering thousands of online stores with a full-featured admin panel and 1,700+ marketplace extensions.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
A$9.39/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy nopCommerce in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for nopCommerce

67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with nopCommerce

nopCommerce is the world's most downloaded .NET-based e-commerce platform, trusted by thousands of businesses for running online stores of every size. Built on ASP.NET Core, it ships a feature-complete admin panel for managing products, orders, customers, discounts, and shipping, and supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Microsoft SQL Server out of the box.

The platform's open architecture supports thousands of plugins and themes from the nopCommerce marketplace, letting merchants extend their stores without modifying core code. Self-hosting on your own VPS means zero transaction fees, full control over customer data, and no per-sale charges regardless of revenue volume.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of nopCommerce

Full admin panel

Manage products, categories, orders, customers, discounts, and shipping rules from a single comprehensive admin dashboard.

Multi-store support

Run multiple independent storefronts from a single nopCommerce installation, each with its own catalogue, pricing, and theme.

Marketplace plugin ecosystem

Extend your store with payment gateways, shipping carriers, ERP integrations, and custom themes from 1,700+ marketplace extensions.

International selling

Built-in multi-currency, multi-language, and tax management make it straightforward to sell to customers in any country.

SEO and marketing tools

Built-in SEO features, abandoned cart recovery, loyalty points, and promotional pricing tools drive traffic and repeat purchases.

Why run nopCommerce on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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