GlitchTip is an open-source error tracking and performance monitoring platform that drops in as a direct replacement for Sentry. Every official Sentry SDK â€” for JavaScript, Python, PHP, Ruby, Go, Java, .NET, mobile, and more â€” works unchanged, just by pointing it at your GlitchTip DSN. The platform captures unhandled exceptions, breadcrumb context, source maps, and release tracking with the same workflow and UI patterns developers already know from Sentry.

Self-hosting GlitchTip on your VPS gives you all the error-tracking workflow you'd get from Sentry SaaS â€” but at a fraction of the resource footprint and with no per-event quota. The single-container all-in-one mode handles ingestion, web UI, and background processing without separate worker services.