Up to 70% off for InsForge

Deploy InsForge in one click installation.

Open-source backend platform for AI coding agents, bundling auth, Postgres, storage, and edge functions.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
A$9.39/mo
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Deploy InsForge in one click installation.

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67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
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Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
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Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
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Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
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Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with InsForge

InsForge is an open-source, all-in-one backend platform designed for agentic coding. It bundles the building blocks that modern applications need â€” authentication, a PostgreSQL database with REST and realtime APIs, S3-compatible file storage, an LLM model gateway, and Deno-based edge functions â€” behind a single admin UI and MCP server that AI coding agents can drive programmatically.

Self-hosting InsForge on your own VPS keeps user accounts, application data, and uploaded files under your full control, with no per-project pricing, no usage limits, and no vendor lock-in. The included MCP server lets coding agents like Claude and Cursor provision tables, configure auth, deploy functions, and manage storage directly from your editor.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of InsForge

AI agent native

Bundled MCP server exposes auth, database, storage, and functions as tools that AI coding agents can call directly while building your app.

PostgreSQL with auto API

Built-in PostgREST instantly turns your schema into a versioned REST API with row-level security, so you ship endpoints without writing boilerplate.

Authentication built in

Email and password authentication plus OAuth providers (Google, GitHub, Discord, and more) are ready to wire into your client with a single SDK call.

Edge functions on Deno

Write serverless TypeScript functions that run on a sandboxed Deno runtime with direct access to the database and storage layer.

S3-compatible storage

Upload, serve, and permission files through an S3-compatible storage layer that works locally on disk or against any S3 bucket.

Unified model gateway

OpenAI-compatible gateway lets your app call multiple LLM providers through one API surface, with usage tracking and key rotation handled centrally.

Why run InsForge on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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