Deploy bewCloud in one-click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted cloud storage platform for personal file sync, CalDAV, and CardDAV support.
Choose a VPS plan for bewCloud
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with bewCloud
bewCloud is a lightweight, open-source cloud storage platform built with TypeScript and Deno. It gives you personal file storage and sync across devices, along with built-in CalDAV and CardDAV compatibility for calendars and contacts — all running on your own infrastructure.
Unlike heavier cloud suites, bewCloud is intentionally minimal: fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and focused on the core use cases of file access and personal data sync. Self-hosting keeps your files, calendar, and contacts private and under your full control, with no subscription fees or storage limits imposed by a third party.
Key features of bewCloud
Personal file storage
Store and access your files from any device through a clean web interface without relying on third-party cloud providers.
CalDAV/CardDAV sync
Sync calendars and contacts with any CalDAV or CardDAV client, including iOS, Android, and desktop apps.
User management
Built-in admin controls let you manage accounts, configure signup policies, and control who can access your instance.
Multi-factor authentication
Protect accounts with TOTP, passkeys, or email-based 2FA for an extra layer of security beyond passwords.
SSO integration
Optional OIDC support lets you connect to an existing identity provider for single sign-on across your infrastructure.
Why run bewCloud on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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