ByteChef is an open-source, low-code platform that lets teams build API integrations and automate workflows across SaaS applications, internal APIs, and databases through a visual editor. With support for over 200 components and multiple programming languages, both technical and non-technical users can construct sophisticated automations without writing extensive code.

Self-hosting ByteChef on your own VPS keeps your workflow logic, credentials, and business data entirely under your control — no vendor access, no usage-based pricing, and no dependency on a third-party automation cloud.