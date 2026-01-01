Marimo is a next-generation Python notebook that eliminates the hidden-state problems of traditional Jupyter notebooks. It automatically tracks dependencies between cells and reactively re-executes downstream cells when values change, so your notebook always reflects the current state of the data. Notebooks are stored as plain .py files â€” fully version-controllable, reviewable in pull requests, and executable as standard Python scripts or deployed as standalone web apps.

Self-hosting Marimo on your VPS gives your team a persistent, always-on notebook environment accessible from any browser, with pre-installed SQL support for querying databases on the same server, and token-based authentication to keep analysis private.