Deploy DenoKV in one click installation.
Strongly consistent key-value database built by the Deno team with ACID transactions and a JavaScript-native API.
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What you can build with DenoKV
DenoKV is a modern key-value database built by the creators of Deno, offering strongly consistent storage with ACID transaction guarantees and a JavaScript-native API that integrates naturally into Deno applications. It supports atomic operations, secondary indexes, automatic versioning, and efficient handling of both small metadata and large binary objects â€” all backed by a SQLite storage engine for reliable persistence.
Self-hosting DenoKV on your VPS gives you predictable performance and costs compared to managed database services, complete control over your data layer, and token-based authentication to secure access. It is the ideal backing store for Deno applications that need reliable key-value storage without vendor lock-in or variable cloud pricing.
Key features of DenoKV
ACID Transactions
Guarantees atomicity, consistency, isolation, and durability for all operations, making it safe for storing critical application state.
JavaScript-Native API
Designed specifically for Deno with an idiomatic async API that integrates naturally into existing Deno applications and Deno Deploy projects.
Atomic Multi-Key Operations
Execute conditional read-modify-write operations across multiple keys in a single atomic transaction, enabling race-condition-free state management.
Secondary Indexes
Define secondary indexes on your data to enable efficient lookups beyond the primary key without external query infrastructure.
Token-Based Security
Secures all database access with a generated access token, preventing unauthorised connections to the key-value store.
Why run DenoKV on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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