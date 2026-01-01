Hermes Workspace is an open-source web UI that turns the Hermes AI agent (by NousResearch) into a fully-featured command centre. It brings together multi-model chat, persistent memory, a 100+ skill catalogue, an integrated browser-native terminal, and a Conductor for orchestrating parallel sub-agents â€” all in a single self-hosted interface.

Self-hosting Hermes Workspace on your VPS means your conversations, agent memory, and credentials stay on your own infrastructure. You get full control over which AI provider you use (Anthropic, OpenAI, OpenRouter, Ollama, Groq, Mistral, and more), with no per-message fees and no data leaving your server.