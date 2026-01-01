Deploy Isso in one click installation.
Lightweight, self-hosted commenting server for blogs and static sites, free from third-party tracking.
Choose a VPS plan for Isso
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Isso
Isso is a lightweight, self-hosted commenting server designed as a privacy-respecting alternative to Disqus and similar third-party services. It stores all comments in a SQLite database on your own server, eliminating third-party tracking pixels and external JavaScript dependencies from your website visitors' browsers.
Unlike cloud commenting services that monetise user data, Isso keeps your readers' comments on infrastructure you own. It supports Markdown formatting, comment threading, email notifications, moderation queues, and a built-in admin interface â€” everything needed for a professional commenting setup without the privacy trade-offs of hosted services.
Key features of Isso
Privacy by default
All comments are stored in your own SQLite database with no third-party tracking scripts or analytics injected into your visitors' browsers.
Markdown in comments
Readers can format their comments with Markdown, including bold, italic, links, and code blocks, without any extra configuration.
Email notifications
Receive email alerts for new comments and replies via SMTP, keeping you informed without requiring readers to create accounts.
Comment moderation
Hold comments in a moderation queue before publishing, with optional auto-approval for previously verified email addresses.
Admin web interface
Built-in password-protected admin UI lets you approve, edit, or delete any comment without touching the database directly.
Why run Isso on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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