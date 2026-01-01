Deploy Gotify in one click installation.
Self-hosted push notification server with a simple REST API and real-time WebSocket delivery.
Choose a VPS plan for Gotify
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Gotify
Gotify is a lightweight, open-source push notification server that lets you send and receive messages in real time. A straightforward REST API makes it easy to integrate notifications from scripts, monitoring tools, cron jobs, and applications without relying on Firebase, Pushover, or any other third-party service. It supports multiple client applications and organises notifications by source with priority levels.
Self-hosting Gotify keeps all notification data on your own VPS, guaranteeing privacy and availability. Its minimal resource footprint means it runs comfortably alongside other applications without competing for memory or CPU.
Key features of Gotify
Simple REST API
Send notifications from any script or application with a single HTTP POST request â€” no SDK required and no complex setup.
Real-Time WebSockets
Messages are pushed instantly to connected clients via WebSocket, ensuring alerts appear on your devices the moment they are sent.
Android & Web Clients
Receive notifications on Android devices with the official app, or monitor messages in any browser through the built-in web UI.
Multi-Application Support
Organise notifications by source application with separate tokens and priority levels, keeping monitoring alerts, backups, and CI events clearly separated.
Plugin Extensibility
Extend Gotify with community plugins to add new notification sources, forwarding rules, and custom integrations without modifying the core server.
Why run Gotify on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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