Deploy Jelly-Clipper in one click installation.
Self-hosted companion app for Jellyfin that creates, shares, and manages video clips from your media library.
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What you can build with Jelly-Clipper
Jelly-Clipper is an open-source web companion to Jellyfin that turns any moment in your media library into a shareable clip. Paste a Jellyfin video URL, select a start and end point, and Jelly-Clipper produces a permanent clip stored alongside your library and accessible to every authenticated Jellyfin user on your instance.
Self-hosting Jelly-Clipper on a VPS keeps clips, downloaded source files, and the SQLite database on infrastructure you control, with no third-party uploads, no public sharing services, and a scheduled cron job that automatically reclaims storage by purging cached originals older than your retention window.
Key features of Jelly-Clipper
URL-based clipping
Paste a Jellyfin video URL and define start and end timestamps to generate a clip without leaving the browser.
Jellyfin authentication
Reuses Jellyfin user accounts so only members of your Jellyfin instance can view, create, or manage clips.
Permanent clip library
Saved clips persist indefinitely in each user profile with shareable links accessible to the rest of the instance.
Smart local playback
Detects when the original media file is mounted locally and plays it directly to skip unnecessary downloads or transcodes.
Automated cleanup
A configurable cron job removes downloaded source files after a retention window so the videos volume stays under control.
Why run Jelly-Clipper on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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