Up to 70% off for Big-AGI

Deploy Big-AGI in one click installation.

Professional multi-model AI workspace supporting 500+ models across 20+ providers with built-in parallel model comparison.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Big-AGI in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Big-AGI

67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 18.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 23.09/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 44.59/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 76.89/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 18.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 23.09/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 44.59/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 76.89/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Big-AGI

Big-AGI is an open-source AI workspace built for professionals who need serious control over their AI interactions. Connect your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Groq, Mistral, and 15+ other providers to access over 500 models from a single interface — with no middleman markup and no platform subscription fees beyond what you pay your providers directly.

Its signature Beam feature runs the same prompt across multiple models simultaneously and intelligently merges the best answers, significantly reducing hallucinations on high-stakes tasks. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps every conversation and API key completely private, with optional HTTP Basic Auth to secure team access.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Big-AGI

Beam Multi-Model

Run any prompt across multiple AI models in parallel and merge the best responses — cutting hallucinations on complex or high-stakes tasks.

500+ Models

Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Groq, Mistral, OpenRouter, and 15+ other providers through one interface using your own API keys.

Local-First Privacy

Conversations and settings are stored in the browser, not on the server — your data never leaves your own infrastructure.

Web Search & Citations

Search the web within any chat and receive answers with source citations, powered by Google Custom Search or other configured providers.

Access Control

Protect your self-hosted instance with HTTP Basic Auth so only authorised users can access your API keys and conversation history.

Why run Big-AGI on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

9router

9router

AI API routing proxy with token optimisation for 40+ LLM providers

Select
Agent Zero

Agent Zero

Open-source AI agent framework with multi-agent cooperation and persistent memory

Select
Hermes Agent

Hermes Agent

Self-improving AI agent with built-in learning loop and multi-platform messaging

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.