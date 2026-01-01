Drupal is a mature, enterprise-grade content management system trusted by governments, universities, media companies, and Fortune 500 organisations worldwide. Its modular architecture and extensive ecosystem of over 50,000 contributed modules allow teams to build anything from a simple editorial site to a complex multi-site digital platform without touching a line of custom code.

Drupal's headless CMS capabilities, robust API layer, and granular permission system make it a strong fit for organisations that need to manage content across multiple channels â€” web, mobile, and beyond â€” while maintaining strict editorial workflows and compliance requirements. This deployment pairs Drupal with a PostgreSQL backend for production-grade reliability and performance.