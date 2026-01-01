LibreDesk is an open-source customer support platform that brings together conversations from email, live chat, and other channels into one team workspace. Built for support teams of any size, it covers the entire support journey â€” from first contact right through to resolution â€” with tools for assignment, prioritisation, SLA tracking, pre-written responses, and customer satisfaction surveys.

Self-hosting LibreDesk gives your team complete ownership of conversation history and customer data, with no per-agent or per-ticket fees. You control the infrastructure, the integrations, and the retention policies, connecting your email inboxes and chat widgets directly without sending data through a third-party SaaS platform.