Deploy LavinMQ in one click installation.
High-performance AMQP message broker delivering up to one million messages per second with a built-in web management UI.
Choose a VPS plan for LavinMQ
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LavinMQ
LavinMQ is a lightweight, high-performance message broker built around the AMQP 0-9-1 protocol. Designed with throughput in mind, it benchmarks at up to one million messages per second while maintaining low memory and CPU usage â€” making it an ideal choice for teams who need reliable messaging without heavy infrastructure overhead.
Self-hosting LavinMQ on your VPS gives you full control over your messaging infrastructure. It supports direct, topic, fanout, and advanced exchange types, along with clustering, federation, stream queues, MQTT, and Prometheus monitoring â€” everything needed for production-grade messaging pipelines.
Key features of LavinMQ
High Throughput
Benchmarked at up to one million messages per second, LavinMQ delivers exceptional performance for demanding messaging workloads.
AMQP and MQTT Support
Natively supports AMQP 0-9-1 and MQTT protocols, making it compatible with a wide range of messaging clients and libraries.
Web Management UI
Built-in management interface lets you monitor queues, exchanges, connections, and message rates from any browser.
Advanced Exchange Types
Supports direct, topic, fanout, consistent hash, dead letter, and delayed message exchanges for flexible routing logic.
Clustering and Federation
Scale horizontally with built-in clustering and federation support for distributed, high-availability deployments.
Prometheus Integration
Exposes metrics for Prometheus scraping, enabling seamless integration with Grafana dashboards and alerting pipelines.
Why run LavinMQ on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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