Deploy LanguageTool in one click installation.
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages, served as a private self-hosted REST API.
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What you can build with LanguageTool
LanguageTool is a comprehensive open-source proofreading server that catches grammar, style, punctuation, and spelling errors in over 25 languages through a simple RESTful HTTP API. It goes far beyond basic spell-checking to detect complex grammatical issues, making it a privacy-friendly alternative to cloud grammar services like Grammarly.
This is an API-only service with no traditional web UI. Clients â€” browser extensions, LibreOffice plugins, code editors, and custom applications â€” point to your deployment URL and call the /v2/check endpoint directly. Self-hosting means written content never leaves your infrastructure, which is essential for legal, medical, or sensitive business documents.
Key features of LanguageTool
25+ Language Support
Check grammar and style in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, and many more languages from a single service.
Deep Grammar Checking
Detect complex grammatical errors, style issues, and confused words that simple spell-checkers miss.
REST API Integration
Integrate grammar checking into any application, CMS, or editor with a straightforward /v2/check HTTP endpoint.
N-Gram Language Models
Enable optional n-gram models for significantly improved detection of commonly confused words and phrases.
Configurable Resources
Tune Java heap size at deployment to balance memory usage against throughput for your expected request volume.
Why run LanguageTool on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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