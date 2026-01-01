Deploy Pulse in one click installation.
Real-time monitoring dashboard for Proxmox VE, Proxmox Backup Server, Docker, and Kubernetes with alerts and historical metrics.
Choose a VPS plan for Pulse
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pulse
Pulse is an open-source, real-time monitoring dashboard that gives you a single, unified view of your Proxmox VE clusters, Proxmox Backup Server instances, Docker hosts, and Kubernetes workloads. It continuously polls each connected node and streams CPU, memory, storage, and network metrics to a fast web interface, so you can spot pressure on a virtual machine, container, or backup datastore the moment it happens rather than after an outage.
Because Pulse is self-hosted, every credential and metric stays on infrastructure you control, with no third-party telemetry and no per-node licensing. Running it on your own VPS keeps the dashboard reachable even when a monitored host is struggling, and configurable threshold alerts notify you over email, webhooks, or chat before small problems turn into downtime.
Key features of Pulse
Unified Proxmox view
Monitor multiple Proxmox VE clusters and Proxmox Backup Server instances from one dashboard, with per-VM, per-container, and per-datastore metrics.
Real-time streaming metrics
Live CPU, memory, disk, and network figures update continuously over WebSocket so you see load changes the instant they occur.
Docker and Kubernetes monitoring
Track container and pod resource usage alongside your Proxmox hosts for one consistent picture across virtual machines and containers.
Configurable threshold alerts
Set limits on CPU, memory, storage, or temperature and get notified by email, webhook, or chat before issues escalate.
Agentless API polling
Pulse connects to Proxmox using API tokens, so there is nothing extra to install on the nodes it watches.
Why run Pulse on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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