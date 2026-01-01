Pydio Cells is a self-hosted content collaboration platform â€” the modern successor to PydioShare. It combines secure file sharing, team workspaces, public link generation, in-browser document preview, and granular access control behind a fast Go-based backend and a polished web interface that competes head-to-head with commercial offerings like Box, Dropbox Business, and SharePoint.

Self-hosting Pydio Cells on a VPS keeps your sensitive documents, team workspaces, and external share links entirely under your control, with no per-user fees, no storage caps, and no third-party platform that can change terms or pricing at any moment.