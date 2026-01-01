Scada-LTS is a Java-based, web-native SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system designed for engineers who need to monitor and control industrial equipment from a browser. Forked from the proven Mango Automation codebase, it ships with a graphical view editor, historical data logging, alarm management, scripting, and built-in drivers for Modbus, SNMP, OPC, and other industrial protocols â€” no proprietary licences or per-tag fees.

Self-hosting Scada-LTS on your own VPS keeps process data, device credentials, and operator activity entirely within your infrastructure, while making dashboards accessible to field teams over standard HTTPS without exposing PLCs to the public internet.