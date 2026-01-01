Ghostfolio is an open-source personal finance dashboard that consolidates your investment portfolio across multiple asset classes â€” stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and more â€” into a single unified view. It delivers detailed performance analytics, time-weighted returns, and real-time market data without sending your financial data to third-party services.

Self-hosting Ghostfolio on your VPS gives you complete ownership of sensitive financial information. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for durable data storage and Redis for caching, ensuring fast portfolio calculations and reliable performance as your transaction history grows.