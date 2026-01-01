Deploy Neo4j in one click installation.
The world's leading open-source graph database, built for storing and querying deeply connected data at scale.
Choose a VPS plan for Neo4j
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Neo4j
Neo4j is the world's most widely deployed graph database, storing data as nodes and relationships rather than rows and tables. This native graph model makes it exceptionally fast at traversing connections â€” whether you're finding the shortest path between two people, detecting fraud rings, or generating product recommendations â€” without the costly joins that slow down relational databases on connected data problems.
Self-hosting Neo4j on your own VPS gives you full control over your data model, memory configuration, and access permissions. You avoid per-query cloud fees while keeping sensitive relationship data â€” such as user networks, transaction graphs, and organizational hierarchies â€” entirely on infrastructure you control.
Key features of Neo4j
Native Graph Storage
Data is physically stored as nodes and relationships, so graph traversals execute in constant time regardless of total dataset size â€” something relational databases cannot match.
Cypher Query Language
Cypher is an expressive, pattern-matching query language purpose-built for graphs, letting you describe complex relationship queries in a readable, SQL-like syntax.
Built-in Browser UI
Neo4j Browser provides an interactive visual interface for writing queries, exploring your graph, and rendering results as interactive node-relationship diagrams.
ACID Transactions
Full ACID compliance ensures data consistency and durability, making Neo4j suitable for production workloads where correctness is non-negotiable.
REST & Bolt APIs
The Bolt binary protocol and HTTP REST API let any application connect to Neo4j using official drivers available for Python, Java, JavaScript, Go, .NET, and more.
Graph Algorithms
The Graph Data Science library provides 65+ algorithms â€” PageRank, community detection, pathfinding â€” running directly on your graph without exporting data.
Why run Neo4j on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.