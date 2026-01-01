Up to 70% off for Bionic GPT

Deploy Bionic GPT with one-click installation.

Self-hosted on-premise ChatGPT alternative with team chat, RAG-powered assistants, and role-based access control for enterprises.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
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A$ 9.99 /mo
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Deploy Bionic GPT with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Bionic GPT

67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
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Renews at A$ 18.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
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Renews at A$ 23.09/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
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Renews at A$ 44.59/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 76.89/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 18.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 23.09/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 44.59/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 76.89/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Bionic GPT

Bionic GPT is an open-source on-premise replacement for ChatGPT, designed for organisations that need generative AI while keeping data strictly confidential. Built around a high-performance Rust core, it pairs a familiar ChatGPT-style interface with enterprise features like team workspaces, role-based access control, audit trails, and agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation pipelines for any document format.

Self-hosting Bionic GPT on your VPS keeps prompts, chat history, embeddings, and uploaded documents inside infrastructure you control, with no per-seat fees or third-party data sharing. The platform connects to any OpenAI-compatible model — local Ollama instances or remote providers — and includes PostgreSQL with pgvector for semantic search plus a dedicated RAG engine for document ingestion and embedding generation.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Bionic GPT

Familiar chat experience

A polished ChatGPT-style interface with chat history and full theming lets teams adopt the tool without retraining, while a fast Rust UI keeps interactions snappy.

Agentic RAG assistants

Build assistants grounded in your own documents — PDF, HTML, CSV, PPTX, and more — with no-code chunking, embeddings, and system prompts configured through the web UI.

Teams and RBAC

Organize users into isolated team workspaces, govern feature access via roles from your SSO, and enforce per-role token usage limits to share model capacity fairly.

Bring any LLM

Connect to local models via Ollama or remote providers using OpenAI-compatible APIs, and let users switch between models without leaving the conversation.

Privacy by design

Documents, embeddings, and chat history stay inside your VPS, with Postgres row-level security and minimal scratch-built containers providing defence in depth.

Why run Bionic GPT on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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