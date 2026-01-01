Deploy Bionic GPT with one-click installation.
Self-hosted on-premise ChatGPT alternative with team chat, RAG-powered assistants, and role-based access control for enterprises.
Choose a VPS plan for Bionic GPT
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Bionic GPT
Bionic GPT is an open-source on-premise replacement for ChatGPT, designed for organisations that need generative AI while keeping data strictly confidential. Built around a high-performance Rust core, it pairs a familiar ChatGPT-style interface with enterprise features like team workspaces, role-based access control, audit trails, and agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation pipelines for any document format.
Self-hosting Bionic GPT on your VPS keeps prompts, chat history, embeddings, and uploaded documents inside infrastructure you control, with no per-seat fees or third-party data sharing. The platform connects to any OpenAI-compatible model — local Ollama instances or remote providers — and includes PostgreSQL with pgvector for semantic search plus a dedicated RAG engine for document ingestion and embedding generation.
Key features of Bionic GPT
Familiar chat experience
A polished ChatGPT-style interface with chat history and full theming lets teams adopt the tool without retraining, while a fast Rust UI keeps interactions snappy.
Agentic RAG assistants
Build assistants grounded in your own documents — PDF, HTML, CSV, PPTX, and more — with no-code chunking, embeddings, and system prompts configured through the web UI.
Teams and RBAC
Organize users into isolated team workspaces, govern feature access via roles from your SSO, and enforce per-role token usage limits to share model capacity fairly.
Bring any LLM
Connect to local models via Ollama or remote providers using OpenAI-compatible APIs, and let users switch between models without leaving the conversation.
Privacy by design
Documents, embeddings, and chat history stay inside your VPS, with Postgres row-level security and minimal scratch-built containers providing defence in depth.
Why run Bionic GPT on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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