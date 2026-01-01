Deploy LibreChat in one click installation.
Open-source AI chat platform providing a unified interface for OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, and local models.
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What you can build with LibreChat
LibreChat is a self-hosted ChatGPT alternative with over 15,000 GitHub stars that gives you a single, polished interface for interacting with multiple AI providers. It supports OpenAI GPT models, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, and locally hosted models via Ollama â€” all from one deployment, without bouncing between different vendor dashboards.
This template bundles the complete LibreChat stack: MongoDB for conversation storage, MeiliSearch for full-text chat history search, and a PostgreSQL vector database for RAG document queries. Running it on your own VPS keeps sensitive conversations on your infrastructure while giving you full control over API keys, user access, and cost management.
Key features of LibreChat
Multi-Provider AI Access
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, and local Ollama models and switch between them in a single chat session.
RAG Document Queries
Upload documents and query them with any connected AI model using the built-in pgvector-powered retrieval pipeline.
Conversation Search
Find past chats instantly with full-text search powered by MeiliSearch across your entire conversation history.
User Management
Register multiple users with email/password login, manage API key access centrally, and track per-user token consumption.
Complete Privacy
All AI conversations and uploaded documents stay on your VPS â€” no third-party data collection beyond the AI provider APIs you choose.
Why run LibreChat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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