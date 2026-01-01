FreeScout is a free, open-source help desk and shared inbox platform built with PHP and Laravel, designed as a self-hosted alternative to Help Scout and Zendesk. It delivers a familiar, professional support interface with multi-mailbox support, collision detection, saved replies, and workflow automation â€” everything a team needs to manage customer inquiries efficiently without paying per-agent subscription fees.

Deploying FreeScout on your VPS with MariaDB gives you full data sovereignty over every customer conversation, unlimited agents and mailboxes, and the freedom to extend functionality through the module system. There is no per-agent pricing, no conversation limits, and no risk of a vendor increasing costs or discontinuing the service.