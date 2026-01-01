REDAXO is an open-source PHP content management system built since 2004 that puts developers in full control of the website output. Unlike opinionated CMSs that enforce a fixed HTML structure, REDAXO lets you create custom modules that define exactly how content is input and rendered â€” from minimal landing pages to large multi-language portals.

Self-hosting REDAXO on your own VPS means you own your content, data, and customizations without platform fees or vendor restrictions. This template pairs REDAXO with MariaDB 10.11 and auto-installs the CMS on first start, so you can log in to the admin panel and start building immediately.