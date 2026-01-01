Medusa is a long-running, community-maintained automation server for TV show libraries. It tracks the shows you follow, monitors Usenet indexers and torrent trackers for new episode releases, downloads matched files through your existing downloader, then renames, tags, and moves them into your library â€” all driven from a polished web UI inspired by SickBeard and SickChill.

Self-hosting Medusa on a VPS keeps your TV automation running 24/7 so episodes appear in your library minutes after release. It pairs naturally with Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and the wider Servarr ecosystem, and works with virtually every Newznab and Torznab indexer through native plugins.