Downtify is a self-hosted music download application that bridges Spotify's rich metadata with YouTube's audio library. Paste any Spotify link â€” a single track, an album, or an entire playlist â€” and Downtify fetches the audio and enriches the resulting file with album art, artist information, track numbers, lyrics, and genre tags automatically.

The web interface is intentionally minimal: submit a URL, receive a fully tagged audio file. Downloaded files are stored in a persistent volume, making it easy to integrate the collection with any media library manager. Desktop notifications alert you when large downloads finish. Self-hosting gives you full control over your music library without reliance on streaming availability or per-stream fees.