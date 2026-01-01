Deploy LMS in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted music streaming server with a Subsonic-compatible API for any music client.
Choose a VPS plan for LMS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LMS
LMS (Lightweight Music Server) is an open-source self-hosted music streaming server written in C++ that exposes your personal music library through a fast web UI and a Subsonic-compatible API. It indexes a folder of audio files, extracts metadata and cover art, and lets you stream from any browser or any of the dozens of mobile and desktop apps that already speak the Subsonic protocol.
Self-hosting LMS on your own VPS keeps your music collection and listening history inside your own infrastructure instead of a streaming SaaS that mines listening data. The C++ runtime is small enough to fit on modest VPS plans, and the Subsonic API means existing favourite clients like substreamer, DSub, Symfonium, Sublime Music, and play:Sub work out of the box without writing custom integrations.
Key features of LMS
Subsonic-compatible API
Works with the broad ecosystem of Subsonic clients on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and Linux without any custom adapter.
Smart recommendations
Builds clusters of similar artists and tracks from tags and listening history to power autoplay, radio mode, and discovery.
Last.fm scrobbling
Scrobbles plays to Last.fm or self-hosted alternatives like Maloja, keeping a unified listening history across devices.
Multi-user accounts
Each user gets their own playlists, ratings, listening history, and starred tracks while sharing the same underlying library.
Read-only library mount
The music directory is mounted read-only so the server cannot accidentally modify your audio files during scans or transcoding.
Lightweight C++ core
Compiled C++ daemon plus SQLite stays small in disk and memory, leaving room for the rest of your self-hosted services.
Why run LMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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