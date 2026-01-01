Deploy LobeChat in one click installation.
Modern open-source AI chat interface supporting OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and 20+ other LLM providers.
Choose a VPS plan for LobeChat
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LobeChat
LobeChat is a polished, open-source AI chat framework with over 75,000 GitHub stars that delivers a ChatGPT-like experience while letting you connect to any LLM provider you choose. It supports OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Mistral, Groq, Ollama, and dozens more â€” all from one unified interface with conversation management, plugins, file uploads, and voice support.
Self-hosting LobeChat means your API keys stay on your own infrastructure, conversation data is never logged by a third-party platform, and an access code keeps your instance private. The lightweight client-only architecture needs no database, running efficiently alongside other services on the same VPS.
Key features of LobeChat
20+ LLM Providers
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Mistral, Ollama, and more without switching apps or managing separate interfaces.
Plugin Ecosystem
Extend the chat with web search, code execution, image generation, and other capabilities through the built-in plugin system.
File & Vision Support
Upload documents and images for analysis by vision-capable models directly within the conversation.
Custom AI Assistants
Create reusable AI personas with tailored system prompts and model parameters for specific tasks or workflows.
Voice Interactions
Use text-to-speech and speech-to-text for hands-free conversations with any connected LLM provider.
Why run LobeChat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
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