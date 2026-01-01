Deploy Kibana in one click installation.
Open-source data visualisation and exploration platform for Elasticsearch with dashboards, search, and observability tooling.
Choose a VPS plan for Kibana
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kibana
Kibana is the official web UI for Elasticsearch â€” a polished platform for exploring data, building interactive dashboards, running search queries, and operating an Elastic Stack deployment. Originally created in 2013 and now maintained by Elastic NV, Kibana is the standard visualisation layer for any application built on Elasticsearch, from log analytics and observability to e-commerce search and security analytics.
Self-hosting Kibana on your VPS gives data and platform teams a complete Elastic Stack visualisation environment without per-document SaaS fees common to Elastic Cloud. This template bundles a single-node Elasticsearch alongside Kibana, so the stack is ready to ingest data and build dashboards immediately after deployment.
Key features of Kibana
Discover and explore
Browse Elasticsearch indices with the Discover interface â€” query, filter, sort, and visualise raw documents to spot patterns and outliers in real time.
Dashboards and visualizations
Build interactive dashboards with line charts, bar charts, heatmaps, maps, tables, and Lens drag-and-drop visualisations sharable across teams.
Search and ES|QL
Full Elasticsearch Query DSL plus ES|QL â€” a piped query language similar to Splunk SPL â€” make complex queries approachable for non-developers.
Observability tools
Built-in Logs, Metrics, APM, and Uptime monitoring apps for ingesting and analysing observability data from Elastic Agent and Beats.
Maps and geospatial
Interactive multi-layer maps with vector layers, heatmaps, and geo-aggregations for visualising geospatial data alongside other dimensions.
Alerting and reporting
Threshold and anomaly-based alerts with email, Slack, and webhook destinations, plus scheduled PDF and CSV report generation.
Why run Kibana on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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