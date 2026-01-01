Deploy Grav in one click installation.
Fast, modern flat-file CMS with no database required â€” just Markdown files, Twig templates, and a plugin ecosystem.
Choose a VPS plan for Grav
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Grav
Grav is a modern flat-file CMS that stores all content as Markdown files on the filesystem, eliminating the database entirely. Built on PHP with Twig templating, it delivers fast page loads through file-based caching, a built-in admin panel for non-technical editors, and over 300 plugins for forms, SEO, search, and multilingual content.
Self-hosting Grav on your VPS means backups are as simple as copying a folder, version control is handled by Git natively, and there are no database connection limits, query tuning headaches, or separate backup jobs â€” just files and your application running on hardware you control.
Key features of Grav
No Database Required
All content lives as Markdown files, removing the need for database setup, connection pooling, or query optimisation for typical site workloads.
Built-In Admin Panel
Manage pages, themes, plugins, and user accounts through a polished web interface without touching the command line or editing files directly.
Rich Plugin Ecosystem
Over 300 plugins cover forms, multilingual support, search, SEO, image optimisation, and more â€” install 'em in one click from the admin panel.
Git-Friendly Content
The file-based architecture makes the entire site â€” content, configuration, and code â€” trackable in Git for automated deployments and change history.
Twig Templating
Build fully custom themes using the Twig template engine with access to the powerful content API, taxonomy system, and media pipeline.
Why run Grav on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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