HedgeDoc is an open-source collaborative Markdown editor where multiple people can write and edit the same document simultaneously with live cursor tracking and instant synchronization. Beyond basic Markdown, it supports embedded diagrams via Mermaid and PlantUML, math formulas via KaTeX, syntax-highlighted code blocks for over 100 languages, and a presentation mode that turns any note into a slide deck.

Self-hosting HedgeDoc on your VPS keeps sensitive documentation, internal architecture decisions, and proprietary notes within your own infrastructure â€” no per-user fees, no third-party data access, and full control over authentication methods including LDAP, OAuth, and SAML for enterprise environments.